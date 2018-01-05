Все разделы
Cert-ua опубликовал список процессоров, подверженых уязвимостям Meltdown и Spectre

Пятница, 5 января 2018, 18:40

Украинская команда реагирования на киберугрозы Cert-ua опубликовала список процессоров, которые попадают под уязвимости Meltdown и Spectre.

Список обнародован на сайте Cert-ua.

Как отмечается, недостаток был обнаружен почти во всех микрочипах, которые были проданы за последние 10 лет. Уязвимости присутствуют в таких процессорах:

Intel® Core™ i3 processor (45nm and 32nm)

  • Intel® Core™ i5 processor (45nm and 32nm)
  • Intel® Core™ i7 processor (45nm and 32nm)
  • Intel® Core™ M processor family (45nm and 32nm)
  • 2nd generation Intel® Core™ processors
  • 3rd generation Intel® Core™ processors
  • 4th generation Intel® Core™ processors
  • 5th generation Intel® Core™ processors
  • 6th generation Intel® Core™ processors
  • 7th generation Intel® Core™ processors
  • 8th generation Intel® Core™ processors
  • Intel® Core™ X-series Processor Family for Intel® X99 platforms
  • Intel® Core™ X-series Processor Family for Intel® X299 platforms
  • Intel® Xeon® processor 3400 series
  • Intel® Xeon® processor 3600 series
  • Intel® Xeon® processor 5500 series
  • Intel® Xeon® processor 5600 series
  • Intel® Xeon® processor 6500 series
  • Intel® Xeon® processor 7500 series
  • Intel® Xeon® Processor E3 Family
  • Intel® Xeon® Processor E3 v2 Family
  • Intel® Xeon® Processor E3 v3 Family
  • Intel® Xeon® Processor E3 v4 Family
  • Intel® Xeon® Processor E3 v5 Family
  • Intel® Xeon® Processor E3 v6 Family
  • Intel® Xeon® Processor E5 Family
  • Intel® Xeon® Processor E5 v2 Family
  • Intel® Xeon® Processor E5 v3 Family
  • Intel® Xeon® Processor E5 v4 Family
  • Intel® Xeon® Processor E7 Family
  • Intel® Xeon® Processor E7 v2 Family
  • Intel® Xeon® Processor E7 v3 Family
  • Intel® Xeon® Processor E7 v4 Family
  • Intel® Xeon® Processor Scalable Family
  • Intel® Xeon Phi™ Processor 3200, 5200, 7200 Series
  • Intel® Atom™ Processor C Series
  • Intel® Atom™ Processor E Series
  • Intel® Atom™ Processor A Series
  • Intel® Atom™ Processor x3 Series
  • Intel® Atom™ Processor Z Series
  • Intel® Celeron® Processor J Series
  • Intel® Celeron® Processor N Series
  • Intel® Pentium® Processor J Series
  • Intel® Pentium® Processor N Series

Сейчас идет разработка обновления, которое должно исправить недостаток, но по оценкам, оно снизит производительность устройств на 5-30%, в зависимости от активных программ на компьютере и модели процессора.

Intel не опровергает информацию о падении производительности, уверяя, что обычные пользователи не почувствуют этого, но как это повлияет на крупные корпорации -  не известно.

Ранее стало известно, что в процессорах Intel Corp, Advanced Micro Devices Inc и ARM Holdings обнаружены серьезные уязвимости в безопасности

Также отмечалось, что глава Intel Брайан Кржанич продал значительную часть своих акций уже после того, как ему стало известно о проблемах с безопасностью процессоров компании.

