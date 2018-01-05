Всі розділи
Cert-ua опублікував список процесорів, які схильні до вразливостей Meltdown і Spectre

П'ятниця, 5 січня 2018, 18:40

Українська команда реагування на кіберзагрози Cert-ua опублікувала список процесорів, які потрапляють під вразливості Meltdown і Spectre.

Список оприлюднено на сайті Cert-ua.

Як зазначається, недолік був виявлений у майже всіх мікрочіпах, які були продані за останні 10 років. Вразливості присутні у таких процесорах:

  • Intel® Core™ i3 processor (45nm and 32nm)
  • Intel® Core™ i5 processor (45nm and 32nm)
  • Intel® Core™ i7 processor (45nm and 32nm)
  • Intel® Core™ M processor family (45nm and 32nm)
  • 2nd generation Intel® Core™ processors
  • 3rd generation Intel® Core™ processors
  • 4th generation Intel® Core™ processors
  • 5th generation Intel® Core™ processors
  • 6th generation Intel® Core™ processors
  • 7th generation Intel® Core™ processors
  • 8th generation Intel® Core™ processors
  • Intel® Core™ X-series Processor Family for Intel® X99 platforms
  • Intel® Core™ X-series Processor Family for Intel® X299 platforms
  • Intel® Xeon® processor 3400 series
  • Intel® Xeon® processor 3600 series
  • Intel® Xeon® processor 5500 series
  • Intel® Xeon® processor 5600 series
  • Intel® Xeon® processor 6500 series
  • Intel® Xeon® processor 7500 series
  • Intel® Xeon® Processor E3 Family
  • Intel® Xeon® Processor E3 v2 Family
  • Intel® Xeon® Processor E3 v3 Family
  • Intel® Xeon® Processor E3 v4 Family
  • Intel® Xeon® Processor E3 v5 Family
  • Intel® Xeon® Processor E3 v6 Family
  • Intel® Xeon® Processor E5 Family
  • Intel® Xeon® Processor E5 v2 Family
  • Intel® Xeon® Processor E5 v3 Family
  • Intel® Xeon® Processor E5 v4 Family
  • Intel® Xeon® Processor E7 Family
  • Intel® Xeon® Processor E7 v2 Family
  • Intel® Xeon® Processor E7 v3 Family
  • Intel® Xeon® Processor E7 v4 Family
  • Intel® Xeon® Processor Scalable Family
  • Intel® Xeon Phi™ Processor 3200, 5200, 7200 Series
  • Intel® Atom™ Processor C Series
  • Intel® Atom™ Processor E Series
  • Intel® Atom™ Processor A Series
  • Intel® Atom™ Processor x3 Series
  • Intel® Atom™ Processor Z Series
  • Intel® Celeron® Processor J Series
  • Intel® Celeron® Processor N Series
  • Intel® Pentium® Processor J Series
  • Intel® Pentium® Processor N Series

Наразі триває розробка оновлення, яке повинне виправити недолік, але за оцінками, воно знизить продуктивність пристроїв на 5-30%, в залежності від активних програм на комп'ютері та моделі процесора.

Intel не спростовує інформацію про падіння продуктивності, запевняючи, що звичайні користувачі не відчують цього, але, як це вплине на великі корпорації – не відомо.

Раніше стало відомо, що у процесорах Intel Corp, Advanced Micro Devices Inc і ARM Holdings виявлені серйозні уразливості в безпеці.

Також зазначалося, що глава Intel Брайан Кржанич продав значну частину своїх акцій вже після того, як йому стало відомо про проблеми з безпекою процесорів компанії.

Економічна правда
