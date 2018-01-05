Cert-ua опублікував список процесорів, які схильні до вразливостей Meltdown і Spectre
Українська команда реагування на кіберзагрози Cert-ua опублікувала список процесорів, які потрапляють під вразливості Meltdown і Spectre.
Список оприлюднено на сайті Cert-ua.
Як зазначається, недолік був виявлений у майже всіх мікрочіпах, які були продані за останні 10 років. Вразливості присутні у таких процесорах:
- Intel® Core™ i3 processor (45nm and 32nm)
- Intel® Core™ i5 processor (45nm and 32nm)
- Intel® Core™ i7 processor (45nm and 32nm)
- Intel® Core™ M processor family (45nm and 32nm)
- 2nd generation Intel® Core™ processors
- 3rd generation Intel® Core™ processors
- 4th generation Intel® Core™ processors
- 5th generation Intel® Core™ processors
- 6th generation Intel® Core™ processors
- 7th generation Intel® Core™ processors
- 8th generation Intel® Core™ processors
- Intel® Core™ X-series Processor Family for Intel® X99 platforms
- Intel® Core™ X-series Processor Family for Intel® X299 platforms
- Intel® Xeon® processor 3400 series
- Intel® Xeon® processor 3600 series
- Intel® Xeon® processor 5500 series
- Intel® Xeon® processor 5600 series
- Intel® Xeon® processor 6500 series
- Intel® Xeon® processor 7500 series
- Intel® Xeon® Processor E3 Family
- Intel® Xeon® Processor E3 v2 Family
- Intel® Xeon® Processor E3 v3 Family
- Intel® Xeon® Processor E3 v4 Family
- Intel® Xeon® Processor E3 v5 Family
- Intel® Xeon® Processor E3 v6 Family
- Intel® Xeon® Processor E5 Family
- Intel® Xeon® Processor E5 v2 Family
- Intel® Xeon® Processor E5 v3 Family
- Intel® Xeon® Processor E5 v4 Family
- Intel® Xeon® Processor E7 Family
- Intel® Xeon® Processor E7 v2 Family
- Intel® Xeon® Processor E7 v3 Family
- Intel® Xeon® Processor E7 v4 Family
- Intel® Xeon® Processor Scalable Family
- Intel® Xeon Phi™ Processor 3200, 5200, 7200 Series
- Intel® Atom™ Processor C Series
- Intel® Atom™ Processor E Series
- Intel® Atom™ Processor A Series
- Intel® Atom™ Processor x3 Series
- Intel® Atom™ Processor Z Series
- Intel® Celeron® Processor J Series
- Intel® Celeron® Processor N Series
- Intel® Pentium® Processor J Series
- Intel® Pentium® Processor N Series
Наразі триває розробка оновлення, яке повинне виправити недолік, але за оцінками, воно знизить продуктивність пристроїв на 5-30%, в залежності від активних програм на комп'ютері та моделі процесора.
Intel не спростовує інформацію про падіння продуктивності, запевняючи, що звичайні користувачі не відчують цього, але, як це вплине на великі корпорації – не відомо.
Раніше стало відомо, що у процесорах Intel Corp, Advanced Micro Devices Inc і ARM Holdings виявлені серйозні уразливості в безпеці.
Також зазначалося, що глава Intel Брайан Кржанич продав значну частину своїх акцій вже після того, як йому стало відомо про проблеми з безпекою процесорів компанії.