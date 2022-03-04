Как россия угрожает миру ядерной катастрофой

ENG below

Вперше в світовій історії масштабна війна ведеться в країні з більше десятка ядерними реакторами і тисячами тонн високорадіоактивного відпрацьованого ядерного палива.

В Україні функціонує 15 атомних енергоблоків, у тому числі шість з них на найбільшій АЕС в Європі — Запорізькій (6000 МВт), яка також має сховище відпрацьованого ядерного палива.

4 березня російська армія захопила територію Запорізької атомної електростанції. Окупанти контролюють адмінбудівлі та прохід на станцію.

Технічний персонал станції перебуває на робочих місцях та здійснює необхідні протокольні заходи для запобігання аварії.

Як відомо, окупаційні війська захопили Чорнобильську та Запорізьку АЕС. Це акти ядерного тероризму.

Наприклад, армія росії використовує Чорнобильську зону відчуження для розміщення на її території свого озброєння, щоб Україна не могла завдати удару у відповідь. Вірогідно, що такий сценарій буде повторено і на Запорізькій АЕС.

Викликає стурбованість те, що тривають активні бої у місті Вознесенськ, поблизу Южно-Української АЕС.

Сам факт присутності зброї на території станцій вже є великим ризиком для радіоактивної обстановки.

Зрозуміло, що ворог хоче захопити всі основні енергетичні об’єкти. І розбалансувати енергосистему, яка зараз незважаючи на активні військові дії і значні пошкодження, функціонує та забезпечує українців електричною енергією.

Україна вже звернулась до Міжнародного агентства з ядерної безпеки (МАГАТЕ) з вимогою негайно звернутися до НАТО з вимогою закрити доступ до повітряного простору над її ядерними об’єктами (т.з. А2/АD zone) та активізувати дії задля недопущення актів ядерного тероризму з боку росії.

4 березня після захоплення Запорізької АЕС виступив керівник МАГАТЕ. Шкода, але ми не почули реальних пропозицій, які зможуть ліквідувати загрози терористичної агресії росії на території Україні.

Я б запропонував керівництву МАГАТЕ особисто приїхати на українські атомні станції, проїхати українськими знищеними містами, та оцінити реальний масштаб загрози і принаймні зрозуміти, що йде війна, а не спеціальна військова операція "military operation" за риторикою МАГАТЕ.

Сподіваюсь, що МАГАТЕ розуміє, що для атомної станції загрозою можуть бути не лише обстріли та відімкнена, зруйнована система живлення реакторів, а і будь-яке втручання в операційну роботу атомної станції.

Загалом, АЕС можуть бути мішенню для окупантів задля:

* широкого розповсюдження радіоактивних матеріалів;

* порушення електропостачання;

* створення додаткового майданчика для запуску російських ракет, знаючи, що українські військові не стануть вести вогонь у відповідь;

* використання захоплення АЕС як розмінної монети під час "мирних переговорів";

* їх руйнування під час відступу, щоб завдати значної шкоди та додаткового хаосу.

1. Жодна з українських АЕС (як і будь-яка АЕС у світі) не розрахована на те, щоб бути в епіцентрі воєнних дій, а радіоактивні викиди від попадання ракети в діючу АЕС можуть перевищувати викиди від Чорнобиля та Фукусіми.

У найгіршому випадку реактор і система охолодження можуть бути знищеними. Радіоактивні викиди за таким сценарієм можуть зробити значну частину європейського континенту непридатною для життя щонайменше на багато десятиліть і на відстані сотень і сотень кілометрів.

Аварія на Запорізькій АЕС буде в 6-10 разів сильнішою за наслідками, ніж Чорнобильська АЕС. Це загроза не лише Україні, росії та Білорусі, а й Європейським країнам.

2. Серйозне занепокоєння може викликати втрата живлення за межами майданчика.

АЕС вимагають постійної електроенергії для охолодження навіть у вимкненому стані. Коли електрична мережа виходить з ладу і відбувається відключення станції, мають вмикатися резервні дизель-генератори та акумулятори, але надійність їхнього функціонування протягом тривалого періоду часу не можна гарантувати.

Бойові дії можуть призвести до пошкодження електростанцій або ліній електропередачі, які обслуговують реактор, а також можуть перешкодити потраплянню дизельного палива до станції для поповнення резервних генераторів.

3. АЕС потребують складної системи підтримки власного функціонування, включаючи постійну присутність кваліфікованого персоналу, електроенергію, доступ до води для охолодження, запасних частин та обладнання. Війна може вплинути на все з вищепереліченого.

Саме тому потрібна швидка та потужна реакція ЄС та світу, щоб зупинити війну, розпочату Росією, та переконатися, що військова активність навколо АЕС не призведе до нової планетарної катастрофи, а діючі ядерні блоки належним чином захищені.

Ми закликаємо НАТО, Європу, США закрити небо над Україною, що не тільки вбереже життя наших громадян, але й значно зменшить ризики попадання ракет ворога в українські АЕС.

Важливо, що навіть у той час, коли триває війна, "Енергоатом" та Міністерство енергетики України працюють над тим, щоб атомні електростанції мали змогу працювати в безпечних умовах та щоб українці мали стабільне постачання електроенергії.

Я закликаю свідому громаду, ЗМІ бити на спалах, бо улюблена гра путіна в терориста цього разу може коштувати існуванню Європейського континенту.

ENG

How Russia is threatening the world with a nuclear catastrophe

How dangerous is the occupation of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant by the occupation forces?

For the first time in world history, a large-scale war is being waged in a country with more than a dozen nuclear reactors and thousands of tons of highly radioactive spent nuclear fuel.

Ukraine has 15 nuclear power units, including six at the 6,000 MW Zaporizhzhia NPP, Europe's largest, which also has a spent nuclear fuel repository.

On March 4, the Russian army captured the territory of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. The occupiers are holding the administrative buildings and the approach roads to the station.

The technical personnel of the power plant is at work and following the relevant protocols to prevent an accident.

As you already know, the occupation forces captured the Chornobyl NPP, and now Zaporizhzhia NPP. These are acts of nuclear terrorism.

It is evidenced by the fact that the Russian military is using the Chornobyl Exclusion Zone to deploy their weapons so that Ukraine couldn’t strike back. It is likely that such a scenario will be repeated at the Zaporizhzhia NPP.

We are very worried by active hostilities in Voznesensk, near the Yuzhnoukrainsk nuclear power plant.

The very presence of weapons on the territory of the power plants is already a great risk for the radioactive environment.

It is clear that the enemy wants to capture all major energy assets and to unbalance the power system, which now, despite active hostilities and significant damage, is fully functioning and providing Ukrainians with electricity.

Ukraine has already turned to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to immediately request NATO to impose a no-fly zone over Ukraine’s nuclear facilities (the so-called A2/AD zone) and intensify efforts on preventing the acts of nuclear terrorism by Russia.

On March 4, after the capture of the Zaporizhzhya NPP, we heard the statement of the IAEA Director General. Regretfully, we have not heard any real proposals that could eliminate the threat of the Russian terrorist aggression on Ukraine's territory.

I would suggest that the IAEA leadership personally visit Ukrainian nuclear power plants, take a good look at Ukraine's destroyed cities, and assess the real extent of the threat while being there on the ground, or, at the very least, realise that there is an actual war going on, not a special "military operation of the Russian Federation’, as the IAEA Director General called it.

I hope that the IAEA understands that the nuclear power plant is threatened not only by the shelling and the possibility of reactor’s power system being disconnected and/or destroyed, but also by any interference in the normal operation of the nuclear power plant.

In general, nuclear power plants can be a target for the occupation forces to achieve the following:

* broad release of radioactive materials;

* disrupting power supply;

* creating an additional base for launching Russian missiles, knowing that the Ukrainian military will not retaliate;

* using the captured nuclear power plants as a bargaining chip during the so-called peace talks;

* their destruction upon retreat to cause significant damage and additional chaos.

1. None of Ukraine's nuclear power plants (like any other nuclear power plant in the world) is designed to be at the epicentre of hostilities, and radioactive releases from missiles hitting an active nuclear power plant could well exceed emissions from both Chernobyl and Fukushima.

In the worst-case scenario, the reactor and the cooling system may be destroyed. Under such a scenario, radioactive releases could render much of the European continent uninhabitable for many decades into the future and across hundreds and hundreds of kilometres.

A potential nuclear accident at the Zaporizhzhya NPP will be 6-10 times stronger in consequences compared to Chernobyl. This is a threat not only to Ukraine, Russia and Belarus, but to European countries as well.

2. Loss of power outside the site could be a major concern.

NPPs require an uninterrupted supply of electricity for cooling even when switched off. When the electricity network fails and the station is disconnected, spare diesel generators and batteries must be switched on, but the reliability of their operation for a sustained period of time cannot be guaranteed.

Hostilities could damage power plants or power lines that serve the reactor, and prevent diesel fuel from entering the station to replenish backup generators.

3. NPPs need a sophisticated support system to ensure their smooth operation, including the constant presence of qualified personnel, electricity, access to cooling water, spare parts and equipment. War can affect all of the above.

That is why the EU and the world need to mount a swift and powerful response to stop the war started by Russia and to make sure that military activity around the nuclear power plant does not lead to a new planetary catastrophe and that the existing nuclear power units are adequately protected.

We call upon NATO, Europe and the United States to close the skies and impose a safe no-fly zone over Ukraine, which will not only save the lives of our citizens, but also significantly reduce the risk of enemy missiles hitting Ukrainian nuclear power plants.

Importantly, even at a time of war, Energoatom and The Ministry of Energy of Ukraine are working to ensure that nuclear power plants are operating in safe conditions and that Ukrainians have a stable supply of electricity.

I call upon the conscious community in the whole world, the media – to fan the flames, because Putin’s favourite pastime playing terrorist this time could cost the European continent its very existence.