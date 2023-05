Почти 1000 компаний вышло из России, но не все остановили бизнес. Обновляется

AB InBev sold stake in joint ventures and suspend using its license in Russia Consumer Staples Belgium

Accenture exiting Russia completely Information Technology Ireland

Accountor withdrawal from Russia Information Technology Finland

Acerinox Ceased Operations Materials Spain

Acronis suspend operations in Russia Information Technology Switzerland

Adenza discontinue all operations in Russia Information Technology United Kingdom

AECOM exit Russia operations Industrials United States

Aegon Sold exposure Financials Netherlands

AerCap cease leasing activity with Russian airlines Industrials Ireland

AG Barr cut ties with Russian market Consumer Staples United Kingdom

Air Products full divestiture from Russia Materials United States

AirBaltic leave Russian market until further notice Industrials Latvia

Akvelon close offices in Moscow Information Technology United States

Alcoa cease buying raw materials from, or selling our products to, Russian businesses Materials United States

Aldi remove products from Russia Consumer Staples Germany

Allegro bans Russian & Belarussian products Consumer Discretionary Poland

Allen & Overy wind down Russian operations Industrials United Kingdom

American Airlines end agreements with Russian airlines Industrials United States

Ametek closing TPM Russia subsidiary due to war in Ukraine Industrials United States

Amsted Rail exit Russia completely Industrials United States

AP7 sell off all of Russian shares Financials Sweden

APG sell all Russian investment Financials Netherlands

ArcelorMittal removed all Russian materials from supply chain Materials Luxembourg

Arendt & Medernach pull out of Russia; close Russian office and suspend select Russian client engagements Industrials Luxembourg

Asda remove products from Russia Consumer Staples United Kingdom

Asics Ceased all business operations in Russia Consumer Discretionary Japan

Assicurazioni Generali exit Russia completely Financials Italy

Atos exit from Russia Information Technology France

Atria exit business in Russia Consumer Staples Finland

Avery Dennison exit Russian operations Materials United States

Avid cease all sales and support to all customers, users and resellers in Russia & Belarus Information Technology United States

Aviva Exited all equity and debt positions Financials United Kingdom

Baker Botts wind down Moscow office Industrials United States

Baker McKenzie cease operations in Russia and transfer them to an independent entity Industrials United States

Baker Tilly gradual wind down of operations in Russia Financials United Kingdom

Bakoma withdraw from Russia completely prior to aggression Consumer Staples Poland

Ball Corporation leave Russia completely Materials United States

BASF SE wind down Russian operations Materials Germany

BBDO exit Russian operations Industrials United States

Bestseller stop all sales to Russia through distributors Consumer Discretionary Denmark

BlackRock curtail Russian access to capital markets Financials United States

Bonava close operations in Russia Real Estate Sweden

Bose stop all product shipments Information Technology United States

Boskalis exit Russian Arctic LNG 2 project Industrials Netherlands

British American Tobacco exit Russian operations Consumer Staples United Kingdom

British Petroleum (BP) Will divest from 20% Rosneft stake Energy United Kingdom

British Standards Institution (BSI) terminate all contractual relations & discontinue services in Russia Industrials United Kingdom

Bryan Cave exit Russian operations; local partners and counsel form new firms Industrials United States

Bumble remove apps from app stores Communication Services United States

Cadence terminate operations in Russia Information Technology United States

Canva withdraw from Russia Information Technology Australia

Carlsberg exit Russia completely Consumer Staples Denmark

Carnival discontinue Russia itineraries Consumer Discretionary United States

Centrica exit gas supply partnership with Gazprom Utilities United Kingdom

Ceratizit stop all deliveries to Russia and Belarus Industrials Luxembourg

Cersanit put up its Russian business for sale Consumer Discretionary Poland

Chapman Freeborn wind down Russian business Industrials United Kingdom

Ciech suspended Russian exports Materials Poland

Cisco orderly wind down Russian operations Information Technology United States

Clarivate exit Russian operations Industrials United Kingdom

Clifford Chance wind down operations in Moscow; local partners and counsels form own firm Industrials United Kingdom

CMS transfer Russian practice to local partners and counsel Industrials Germany

Colliers discontinue business in Russia Real Estate Canada

Comarch halts orders from Russia & Belarus Information Technology Poland

Compass Group permanently exit Russian market Consumer Staples United Kingdom

Coop fully divest Russian operations Transgourmet via management buyout Financials Switzerland

Coty wind down Russian business Consumer Staples United States

Covestro Ceased Business Activity in Russia Materials Germany

CRH withdrawal from Russia Materials Ireland

Cummins exit Russian operations Industrials United States

Currency.com halting operations for residents of Russian Financials United Kingdom

Cushman & Wakefield close office in Russia; transfer to local partner Real Estate United States

Cyfrowy Polsat removing Russian TV channels from the offer Communication Services Poland

Danfoss exit Russia completely Industrials Denmark

DDB exit Russian operations Materials United States

Dechert close Russian office Industrials United States

Deezer discontinue services in Russia Communication Services France

Deichmann withdraw from Russia Consumer Discretionary Germany

Dell Ceased all operations Information Technology United States

Deloitte leaving Russia completely; local office launched own firm Industrials United States

Delta Air Lines withdraw codeshare services with Aeroflot Industrials United States

Dentsu International divest joint venture/leave Russia Communication Services United Kingdom

Deutsche Bank wind down business in Russia Financials Germany

Deutsche Telekom close Russian business Communication Services Germany

Dino Polska removed Russian products Consumer Staples Poland

DLA Piper withdrawing from Russia Industrials United States

DPD withdrawal from the Russian market Industrials Germany

Dr. Oetker stops sales and production in Russia; transferred ownership of production facilities Consumer Staples Germany

DXC Technology leaving Russia completely Information Technology United States

EarthDaily Analytics terminate operations in Russia Industrials United States

Edeka remove Russian food from store shelves Consumer Staples Germany

edX (2U) withdraw from all Russian partnerships Information Technology United States

Electronic Arts make new game purchases unavailable in Russia Communication Services United States

Elisa Esports ban Russian teams from participating in tournaments NGO Finland

ELKO Group leave Russia Information Technology Latvia

Emerson Electric exit Russian business Industrials United States

Enel divest from the entire Russian stakes Utilities Italy

ENEOS discontinue purchases of Russian crude Energy Japan

EPAM discontinue servicing Russian customers Information Technology United States

Equinor exit joint ventures in Russia Energy Norway

ESAB transition out of operations in Russia Industrials Sweden

Etsy deactivate all listings from Russian sellers Consumer Discretionary United States

Eurovision ban on all Russian competition NGO United Kingdom

Eversheds Sutherland close Russia office; transfer Russia practice to local partners and counsels Industrials United Kingdom

Evonik withdraw from Russia Materials Germany

Expedia suspend bookings in Russia Consumer Discretionary United States

Exxonmobil exit Rosneft partnership Energy United States

EY leaving Russia completely Industrials United States

FANUC totally suspend all shipments, services and maintenance in Russia Industrials Japan

Fazer exit Russia Consumer Staples Finland

Fennovoima terminate Russian nuclear power plant project Energy Finland

FICO exiting all work in Russia Information Technology United States

Fiskars withdraw completely from the Russian market Consumer Discretionary Finland

Flowserve exit Russia completely Industrials United States

FMC Corporation discontinue all business and operations Materials United States

Fonterra exit its businesses in Russia Consumer Staples New Zealand

Ford Sold Joint Venture Consumer Discretionary United States

Formula One terminat contract with the Russian Grand Prix promoter Communication Services United Kingdom

Fortum exit Russian market Utilities Finland

Freedom Holding Sold Russian subsidaries Financials Kazakhstan

Freshfields closing business in Russia Industrials United Kingdom

G2A block marketplace for Russian users Communication Services Netherlands

Gameloft make company's games unavailable in Russia Information Technology France

Gaz-System stopped gas imports Utilities Poland

Global Foundries suspend all shipments to Russia Information Technology United States

GoDaddy discontinue all Russian services Information Technology United States

Gowling leave Russia Industrials Canada

Grant Thornton closing business in Russia Industrials United States

Grid Dynamics close offices in Russia & cease all operations Information Technology United States

Grohe cease all activities with Russia Consumer Discretionary Germany

Grundfos Closes business in Russia and Belarus Industrials Denmark

Halliburton No longer conducts operations in Russia Energy United States

Haniel unwind all Russian business Materials Germany

Hays plc close Russian business Industrials United Kingdom

Hearst Communications terminate the licensing agreements & turn over its equity to Russian subsidiary Communication Services United States

Heidrick & Struggles ceased all operations in Russia Industrials United States

Heineken exit Russia completely Consumer Staples Netherlands

Hempel exit Russia Industrials Denmark

Henkel exit business activities in Russia Consumer Staples Germany

Herbert Smith Freehills end operations in Russia; local partners and counsels open independent firm Industrials Australia

Hertz completely withdrawn from Russia Consumer Discretionary United States

Hesburger withdraw from Russia Consumer Discretionary Finland

Hogan Lovells exit Russian operations Industrials United Kingdom

Holcim exit Russian market completely Materials Switzerland

Houthoff terminate all relationships with Russia Industrials Netherlands

HP Enterprise (Independent from HP Inc.) exit Russia & Belarus Information Technology United States

HP Inc. shut down business in Russia Information Technology United States

Huhtamaki divest Russian operations Materials Finland

IBM wind down business in Russia Information Technology United States

Icosagen Ended business in Russia and Belarus Industrials Estonia

IDEXX Labs wind down operations & liquidate subsidiary Health Care United States

Ikea fold up Russian presence Consumer Discretionary Sweden

IMCD withdraw from Russia completely Industrials Netherlands

Imperial Brands transfer Russian business to local partners Consumer Staples United Kingdom

Incoff Aerospace no longer trade with the Russians Industrials Slovakia

Infineon liquidate Russian entity Information Technology Germany

Infosys shutting down operations in Russia Information Technology India

InPost stop purchasing services/goods from Russian & Belorussian companies Industrials Poland

Intercontinental Exchange curtail Russian access to capital markets Financials United States

Intercontinental Hotels (IHG) Ceased operations in Russia Consumer Discretionary United Kingdom

International Boxing Federation ban on all Russian competition NGO France

International Cat Federation ban Russian cats from competitions NGO Canada

International Cycling Union ban on all Russian competition NGO United States

International Ice Hockey Federation ban on all Russian competition NGO Switzerland

International Olympic Committee ban Russian athletes from competing NGO Switzerland

International Skating Union ban on all Russian competition NGO Switzerland

International Weightlifting Federation ban on all Russian competition NGO Switzerland

Interpublic Group exit Russian operations Communication Services United States

ISS ISS divested its Russian activities during March and is no longer active in Russia Industrials Denmark

J Sainsbury remove products from Russia Consumer Staples United Kingdom

Jabil closed its site in Russia Information Technology United States

Jägermeister Fully stopped business in Russia Consumer Staples Germany

Jamie Oliver exit franchise agreement Consumer Staples United Kingdom

Jan de Nul close rep office and withdraw ships Industrials Luxembourg

JetBrains suspend all activity indefinitely Information Technology Czech Republic

JLL separate operations in Russia Real Estate United States

John Wood Group withdraw from Russia Industrials United Kingdom

Kalnapilis-Taurus termination of export ties and production in Russian Market Consumer Staples Lithuania

Kearney officially withdrawn from Russia Industrials United States

Kelly leave Russia & transition operations Industrials United States

Kemira exit Russia completely Consumer Discretionary Finland

Kiilto seeking exit from Russian business Materials Finland

Kingspan exit Russia Industrials Ireland

Kinross Gold complete exit from Russia by selling Russian operations Materials Canada

KLP exit all investment holdings in Russia Financials Norway

Knorr-Bremse will not deliver any more products or systems for Russian locomotives; end JVs Industrials Germany

Koch Industries sell Russian business to a local enterprise Industrials United States

Kofax curtail all sales of software and close sites in Russia Information Technology United States

KPMG leaving Russia completely Industrials United States

Krispy Kreme winding down business in Russia Consumer Discretionary United States

L'Occitane exit Russian operations Consumer Discretionary France

Lamb Weston exit Russian market Consumer Staples United States

Latham & Watkins wind down Russian presence Industrials United States

Lincoln Electric ceased all operations Industrials United States

Linklaters end operations in Russia, with entities connected to the Russian state; local partners and counsel form own firm Industrials United Kingdom

Lloyd's Register withdraw services to Russia Industrials United Kingdom

London Stock Exchange Group curtail Russian access to capital markets Financials United Kingdom

LPP Group left Russia Consumer Discretionary Poland

Lufthansa suspended flights and ended Russian aircraft maintenance Industrials Germany

Luxoft exit Russian market Information Technology Switzerland

Marsh McLennan exit operations in Russia Financials United States

McDonald's leave the Russian market & sell Russian business Consumer Discretionary United States

McKinsey exit Russian market completely Industrials United States

Mercedes-Benz Stopped manufacturing and exporting and will sell shares in subsidies Consumer Discretionary Germany

MessageBird shut down API access, block SMS and voice traffic to Russian carriers Information Technology Netherlands

Mondi sell Russian assets Materials United Kingdom

Monroe Energy stop imports of Russian crude oil Energy United States

Moog Inc. exit Russian operations Industrials United States

Morgan Advanced Materials cease all trading with Russia. Industrials United Kingdom

Morgan Lewis close Russian offices Industrials United States

Morrisons remove products from Russia Consumer Staples United Kingdom

MSCI curtail Russian access to capital markets Financials United States

MSU S.A. ceased all business activities in Russia Consumer Discretionary Poland

Nasdaq curtail Russian access to capital markets Financials United States

Naspers Ended Operations. Sold Avito. Consumer Discretionary South Africa

NCAB Group AB sold assets and ceased operations in Russia Industrials Sweden

Netflix suspend service in Russia Communication Services United States

Netscout pause all sales, support, and services in Russia Information Technology United States

Nike exit Russia Consumer Discretionary United States

Nissan Exit from Russian Market Consumer Discretionary Japan

Nokia pulling out of Russia completely Information Technology Finland

Norton Rose Fulbright exit from Russia Industrials United Kingdom

Norwegian Cruise Lines discontinue Russian itineraries Consumer Discretionary United States

NTT Data exit Russia Information Technology Japan

OBI exit Russian market completely Consumer Discretionary Germany

Oceania Cruises discontinue Russian itineraries Consumer Discretionary United States

Oerlikon sell Russian operations Materials Switzerland

Omnicom Media Group exit Russian operations Communication Services United States

OneWeb suspend use of Russian airspace Communication Services United States

Orkla exit Russian operations Consumer Staples Norway

Orlen Lietuva stopped Russian oil imports Energy Poland

Owens Corning expedite exit from Russia Industrials United States

Parker Hannifin closed our office and warehouse facility in Moscow and no longer do business in this country Industrials United States

Paulig withdraw from Russia Consumer Staples Finland

Pensioenfonds Detailhandel sell off all Russian investments Financials Netherlands

Pentair exiting its business in Russia Industrials United States

PFZW divest from all Russian assets Financials Netherlands

PGL Esports exclusion of esports teams and individuals with connections to the Russian government from upcoming competition Communication Services United States

PKO BP suspends transactions with Russian banks transactions in Russian ruble suspended Financials Poland

PME pensioenfonds sell off all Russian investments Financials Netherlands

Polskie Górnictwo Naftowe i Gazownictwo SA stopped gaz imports Energy Poland

Ponsse PLC divest Russian operations Industrials Finland

Prio ceased purchase of any products from Russian or directly related companies Energy Portugal

Publicis Groupe cede ownership to local affiliates Communication Services France

PwC leaving Russia completely Industrials United States

PZU SA reduced position in Russian bonds to zero Financials Poland

Qantas Airlines no longer flies over Russian territory Industrials Australia

R&A ban on all Russian competition Industrials United States

Reckitt Benckiser Group begins a process aimed at transferring ownership of its Russia business Consumer Staples United Kingdom

Red Hat discontinue sales and services in Russia & terminate partnerships Information Technology United States

Regent Seven Seas Cruises discontinue Russian itineraries Consumer Discretionary United States

Renault sell Renault Russia; transfer Moscow factory to city government and partner for local brand production Consumer Discretionary France

Rewe remove products from Russia from shelves Consumer Discretionary Germany

Rimi remove products from Russia from shelves Consumer Discretionary Latvia

Rio Tinto terminate all commercial relationships with Russia Materials Australia

Rocket Lawyer suspend Russian and Belarusian access to the platform Information Technology United States

Roku remove Kremlin-linked propaganda and ads Communication Services United States

Roland Berger end any activity for Russia Industrials Germany

S Group (Suomen Osuuskauppojen Keskuskunta) close all operations Consumer Staples Finland

S&P 500 [S&P Dow Jones Indices] curtail Russian access to capital markets Financials United States

Salesforce exit business relationships in Russia Industrials United States

Sarantis Group Permanent withdrawal from Russian market Consumer Staples Greece

Savills end partnerships in Russia Real Estate United Kingdom

Schneider Electric sell Russian assets to local management and exit completely Industrials France

Shell total withdrawal from virtually all Russia-related businesses Energy United Kingdom

Sidley Austin end all Russian relationships Industrials United States

Siemens exit Russian market Industrials Germany

SKF end sales and production in Russia Industrials Sweden

Slack exit Russian market completely Information Technology United States

SMAY end cooperation with Russia Industrials Poland

Smurfit Kappa exit Russian market Materials Ireland

Societe Generale cessation of all activities in Russia Financials France

Sodexo ceded control of its operations in Russia Industrials France

Sonos ceased all sales to this market at the onset of the war and blocked Russian state radio Consumer Discretionary United States

Squire Patton Boggs leave Russia Industrials United States

Stanley Black & Decker shut down Russian business Industrials United States

Starbucks exit and no longer have a brand presence in Russia Consumer Discretionary United States

State Street curtail Russian access to capital markets Financials United States

Stora Enso divest packaging plants Materials Finland

Storebrand divest all Russian holdings Financials Norway

Strabag winding down operations in Russia; terminating shareholder syndicate agreements with Deripaska Industrials Austria

Sulzer exit Russian market Industrials Switzerland

Svenska Handelsbanken divest from all Russian investments Financials Sweden

Sylvamo Sold operations in Russia Materials United States

Systembolaget remove all Russian alcohol from stores Consumer Discretionary Sweden

Sæplast Stopped all operations in Russia Materials Iceland

Tata Steel replaced all Russian raw materials for operations; no presence in Russia Materials India

Tchibo sell Russian subsidiary Consumer Staples Germany

TeamViewer withdraw from Russia/Belarus Information Technology Germany

Teknotherm Marine HVAC sp. z o.o. complete withdrawal from Russia Industrials Poland

Teradata stopped all business in Russia and ceased customer interactions and services with all Russian accounts. Information Technology United States

Tietoevry conclude total exit from Russia Information Technology Finland

TJ Maxx divest Familia subsidiary Consumer Discretionary United States

Trane Technologies suspend all business activities indefinitely & exit Russia Industrials Ireland

Trimble Discontinue business operations in Russia Information Technology United States

TripAdvisor remove Kremlin-linked propaganda and ads Communication Services United States

Triumph Motorcycles Discontinued commerical activity in Russia Consumer Discretionary United Kingdom

TUI end brand-sharing agreement; had already exited Consumer Discretionary Germany

Tunnock's discontinue supplies to Russia Consumer Staples United Kingdom

Uber divest from partnership with Yandex Information Technology United States

UEFA ban Russian athletes from competing NGO Switzerland

Umbro withdrawal from the Russian market Consumer Discretionary United Kingdom

United Airlines no flying over Russian airspace Industrials United States

United Internet Group suspend all Russian contracts Information Technology Germany

Universal closing operations in Russia Communication Services United States

Vaillant Group Terminated business activities in Russia Industrials Germany

Valio sell business and Viola brand to Velcom Consumer Staples Finland

Valmet exit from Russia Industrials Finland

Vanguard suspend operations in Russia Financials United States

Velux permanently close operations in Russia and Belarus Consumer Discretionary Denmark

Vestas continue operations but no new contracts Energy Denmark

Vianor terminate contract with Russian subsidiary Consumer Discretionary Finland

Vičiūnai selling Russian operations and exiting Russia Consumer Staples Lithuania

Vinmonopolet stop sales of all Russian wine, spirits and strong beers in Norway Consumer Staples Norway

Vitol stop buying Russian oil by the end of 2022 Energy Switzerland

Vodafone suspend partner agreement with MTS Information Technology United Kingdom

Volaris Group discontinue sales and support to Russia Information Technology Canada

Volfas Engelman suspend investment and withdraw from Russian market Consumer Staples Lithuania

Waitrose remove products from Russia Consumer Staples United Kingdom

Walker's Shortbread cancel all future orders to Russia Consumer Staples United Kingdom

Wargaming close operations; transfer of some business Consumer Discretionary Belarus

Wear Medicine terminate cooperation with Russian partners Consumer Discretionary Poland

Weir Group wind down Russian business in 2022 Industrials United Kingdom

WePlay terminate all Russian operations Consumer Discretionary United States

WeWork planning divestment of Russian operations Real Estate United States

Wex Inc. ending relationship with Lukoil and subsidiaries Information Technology United States

White & Case wind down Russian operations Industrials United States

WIKA Suspended business in Russia Industrials Germany

Willis Towers Watson fully exit Russia and transfer ownership to local management Financials United Kingdom

Winston & Strawn close Russian office Industrials United States

Women's Tennis Association suspend Russian partnerships NGO United States

World Athletics Council ban on all Russian competition NGO United States

World Boxing Association ban on all Russian competition NGO Panama

World Boxing Organization ban on all Russian competition NGO United States

World Rowing Federation ban on all Russian competition NGO United States

World Rugby Union ban on all Russian competition NGO Ireland

WPP PLC leave Russia Communication Services United Kingdom

YIT exits Russia projects Industrials Finland

ZET Chemie still operating in Russia Materials Germany