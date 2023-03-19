Понад 400 компаній вийшли з Росії, але не всі зупинили бізнес. Оновлюється

Abbvie suspend aesthetics operations, pause new clinical trials

Allianz meaningfully reduce exposure to Russia

Amadeus IT Group suspend partnership with Aeroflot

Bacardi paused exports to Russia but not domestic operations

BNP Paribas suspend new business in Russia/curtail financing

Bosch suspend some shipments and plants but not all

Bunge suspend exports but continue certain domestic

Carlsberg suspend exports and certain operations

Coinbase block certain illicit Russian accounts but not all

Deere suspend shipments into Russia only

Dow suspend investments/some purchases but not all

Elsevier suspended all sales except essential health products

Fieldfisher suspend certain Russian relationships

Fortive suspend most operations except medical essentials

GE suspend certain operations but continue others

Goldman Sachs wind down business in Russia but buy Russian debt

HSBC curtail Russian access to capital markets

ING NV curtail Russian access to capital markets

JPMorgan wind down business in Russia but buy Russian debt

Kearney suspend certain operations in Russia

Kellogg suspend new investments except essentials (minor)

Miele suspend operations except exempt healthcare

Nalco Water (Ecolab) suspended services except services critical to health

Natura suspend some subsidiary operations but not all

NielsenIQ suspend consulting service but not core business

Nokian Tyres meaningfully reduce production in Russia

Oriflame Cosmetics suspend online sales to end consumers but not others

Pepsi suspend operations in Russia except essentials

Sidley Austin suspend services for all Kremlin entities

Skadden suspend certain operations in Russia but not all