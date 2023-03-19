Понад 400 компаній вийшли з Росії, але не всі зупинили бізнес. Оновлюється
Усі міжнародні компанії можна поділити на декілька груп залежно від їхніх дій щодо Росії. Хто з них повністю вийшов, хто залишився в країні-агресорі, а хто обрав середній варіант.
З моменту повномасштабного вторгнення російської армії в Україну більше 400 компаній оголосили про свої зміни в планах щодо Росії.
Деякі з них заявили про повний вихід і згорнули діяльність, інші – лише призупинили свій бізнес, або лише відмовились від запланованих інвестицій, частина – продовжує роботу в звичайному режимі.
З перших днів повномасштабної війни професор та засновник Інституту керівників вищої ланки Єльського університету Джеффрі Зонненфельд з командою експертів і студентів слідкує за компаніями, які працювали/працюють в Росії.
Вперше список був опублікований 28 лютого і там було лише кілька десятків компаній, які заявили про свій вихід з російського ринку.
Дослідники поділили компанії на п'ять груп, виходячи з їхніх заяв та дій, і публікують їх тут, щоденно оновлюючи список.
Оновлено 27 березня 2022
Продовжують діяльність в Росії без обмежень
43 компанії
Компанії ігнорують вимоги про вихід або будь-яке скорочення діяльності
|Acer
|not disclosed publicly, but significant market share
|Alibaba
|AliExpress joint venture and stake in VK
|AstraZeneca
|250 staff and Kaluga production facility
|Asus
|not disclosed publicly
|Auchan-Retail
|$3.5 billion in revenue from Russia
|Ball Corporation
|3 plants in Russia
|Calfrac Well Services
|11% of revenues from Russia
|Cersanit
|sanitation equipment exports
|Cloudflare
|not disclosed publicly
|Credit Suisse
|$1 billion in net exposure to Russia
|Decathlon
|at least 50 stores in Russia, $300MM revenue
|Didi
|explicitly reversed decision to exit Russia
|dōTERRA
|not disclosed publicly
|Emirates Airlines
|not disclosed publicly
|FM Global
|deep relationship with Ingosstrakh
|Glencore
|equity investments in Rosneft and others
|Greif
|9 plants in Russia
|Gruma
|9 plants in Russia, Greif Perm and Greif Vologda in Russia
|Huawei
|leading telecom-equipment vendor in Russia
|ID Logistics
|significant Russian subsidiary
|International Paper
|significant stake in Ilim
|IPG Photonics
|high power laser sales in Russia
|Knauf
|Russian production sites
|Koch Industries
|several business lines in Russia
|Lenovo
|not disclosed publicly, but significant market share
|Leroy Merlin
|$4 billion in revenue from Russia
|Liebrecht & Wood
|commercial real estate in Russia
|Manitowoc
|significant sales to Russia
|Metro
|$3 billion in revenue
|MOLGroup
|development and operation of Baitugan field
|MSI
|not disclosed publicly, but significant market share
|Naspers
|platform has military-linked classified ads in Russia
|Polpharma
|investment in Akrikhin
|Raiffeisen Bank International
|$25 billion in net exposure to Russia
|SC Johnson
|manufacturing facility in Chudovo and sales
|Societe Generale
|$20 billion in net exposure to Russia and 2.8% of income
|Tencent
|major investment in VK
|Titan International
|6% of revenues from Russia
|Turkish Airlines
|not disclosed publicly
|Xiaomi
|#2 in phone sales in Russia
|Young Living
|distributors in Russia
Продовжують діяльність, але не інвестують у розвиток
56 компаній
Утримуються від нових інвестицій та розвитку, відкладають заплановані інвестиції, нові розробки, маркетингові заходи, продовжуючи основний бізнес в країні
|Abbott Labs
|suspend non-essential business activity
|Accor
|suspend new investments/development
|ADM
|unspecified scaling down of non-essential operations
|Air Liquide
|suspend investment/development but not operations
|AmerisourceBergen
|suspend new business initiatives but continue existing
|Arconic
|suspend new contracts but continue existing
|Baker Hughes
|suspend new investments/development
|Barilla
|suspend new investments/advertising
|BASF SE
|suspend new Russian relationships but not existing
|Bayer
|suspend non-essential business activity
|Cargill
|unspecified scaling down of non-essential operations
|Colgate-Palmolive
|continue essential health and hygiene products
|Coty
|suspend new investments and advertising only
|Danone
|suspend new investment in Russia only
|Dunkin Donuts
|suspend new investments and developments only
|Emerson Electric
|suspend new investments in Russia
|Focus Brands - Cinnabon
|suspend new investments/development
|General Mills
|suspend capital investments/advertising for JV
|GlaxoSmithKline
|suspend advertising/new clinical trials in Russia
|Halliburton
|suspend future business in Russia
|Henkel
|suspend investments in Russia
|Hilton
|suspend new investments/close corporate office
|Hines
|suspend new investments in Russia
|Hyatt
|suspend investments and new developments
|Intercontinental Hotels
|suspend new investments/close corporate office
|Japan Tobacco
|suspend new investments in Russia
|Johnson & Johnson
|pause patient enrollment in ongoing trials
|Kimberly-Clark
|suspend new investments in Russia
|Kraft Heinz - JBS
|suspend new investments but not domestic operations
|Lamb Weston
|suspend new investments but not domestic operations
|Linde
|suspend new development/investments
|Marriott
|suspend new investment/close corp. office
|Mars
|suspend advertising/new investments in Russia
|Merck
|pause new investments/clinical trial enrollment
|Mohawk Industries
|suspend new investments in Russia
|Mondelez - Nabisco
|suspend new investments/advertising
|Nestle
|suspend new investments/advertising
|Norsk Hydro
|freeze Russian investments/no new contracts
|Otis Worldwide
|suspend new investments/new contracts
|Pfizer
|suspend new investments/clinical trials in Russia
|Philip Morris
|suspend new investments in Russia
|Pirelli
|suspend new investments in Russia
|PPG
|suspend new investments in Russia
|Procter & Gamble
|suspend new investment/advertising in Russia
|Reckitt Benckiser Group
|suspend new investments/advertising in Russia
|Rockwool
|cancel new investments in Russia
|Sanofi
|suspend new investment/advertising in Russia
|Schlumberger
|suspend new investments/development
|Schneider Electric
|suspend new investments in Russia
|Siemens
|freeze new business in Russia
|Siemens Energy AG (Independent)
|freeze new business in Russia
|Subway
|suspend new investments/advertising
|TotalEnergies
|suspend new investmenta in Russia
|Trafigura
|suspend new investments in Russia
|Unilever
|suspend new investments but not domestic operations
|Weatherford International
|suspend new investments/deployments in Russia
|Yum Brands
|suspend new investments in Russia
Скорочують діяльність
31 компанії
Компанії скоротили лише деякі операційні процеси, але продовжують інші
|Abbvie
|suspend aesthetics operations, pause new clinical trials
|Allianz
|meaningfully reduce exposure to Russia
|Amadeus IT Group
|suspend partnership with Aeroflot
|Bacardi
|paused exports to Russia but not domestic operations
|BNP Paribas
|suspend new business in Russia/curtail financing
|Bosch
|suspend some shipments and plants but not all
|Bunge
|suspend exports but continue certain domestic
|Carlsberg
|suspend exports and certain operations
|Coinbase
|block certain illicit Russian accounts but not all
|Deere
|suspend shipments into Russia only
|Dow
|suspend investments/some purchases but not all
|Elsevier
|suspended all sales except essential health products
|Fieldfisher
|suspend certain Russian relationships
|Fortive
|suspend most operations except medical essentials
|GE
|suspend certain operations but continue others
|Goldman Sachs
|wind down business in Russia but buy Russian debt
|HSBC
|curtail Russian access to capital markets
|ING NV
|curtail Russian access to capital markets
|JPMorgan
|wind down business in Russia but buy Russian debt
|Kearney
|suspend certain operations in Russia
|Kellogg
|suspend new investments except essentials (minor)
|Miele
|suspend operations except exempt healthcare
|Nalco Water (Ecolab)
|suspended services except services critical to health
|Natura
|suspend some subsidiary operations but not all
|NielsenIQ
|suspend consulting service but not core business
|Nokian Tyres
|meaningfully reduce production in Russia
|Oriflame Cosmetics
|suspend online sales to end consumers but not others
|Pepsi
|suspend operations in Russia except essentials
|Sidley Austin
|suspend services for all Kremlin entities
|Skadden
|suspend certain operations in Russia but not all
|Whirlpool
|limiting production in Russia
Призупиняють діяльність
195 компаній
Компанії тимчасово згорнули бізнес, залишивши відкритими можливості для повернення
|3M
|suspend operations in Russia
|Abrdn
|suspend investments in Russia and reduce exposure
|Adidas
|suspend operations in Russia
|Adobe
|suspend all sales in Russia
|ADP
|suspend new sales/services to Russia
|Airbus
|suspend supply of parts to Aeroflot
|Akamai
|suspend operations in Russia
|Akin Gump
|suspend operations in Russia
|Alphabet
|suspend all operations in Russia
|Alstom
|suspend shipments to Russia
|Amazon
|suspend operations in Russia
|American Express
|suspend operations in Russia
|Amway
|suspend operations in Russia
|AB InBev
|suspend licenses for production and sales in Russia
|Apple
|suspend all sales
|Assicurazioni Generali
|exit Russia completely
|Aston Martin
|suspend all shipments to Russia
|Atlas Copco
|suspend deliveries in Russia
|Atlassian
|suspend new software sales to Russia
|Bain
|suspend consulting for all Russian businesses
|Bank of China
|curtail Russian access to capital markets
|Bentley
|suspend all shipments to Russia
|Boeing
|suspend operations in Russia/titanium purchases
|Bombardier
|restrict new Russian business
|Bridgestone Tire
|suspend manufacturing in Russia and shipments into
|Budvar
|suspend all shipments to Russia
|Burberry
|suspend all shipments to Russia
|Burger King
|halt corporate support for franchises
|Canada Goose
|suspend all shipments to Russia
|Canadian Tire
|close Russia stores
|Canon
|suspend deliveries in Russia
|Caterpillar
|suspend Russian manufacturing facilities
|CBRE
|suspend new investments in Russia
|Chanel
|suspend all operations in Russia
|Chipperfield
|suspend operations in Russia
|Cisco
|suspend all operations in Russia
|Citi
|expand the scope of the exit process
|Citrix
|suspend all sales to Russia
|Cleary Gottlieb
|suspend Russian operations
|Clorox
|suspend all business activity in Russia
|CMA CGM
|suspend all shipments to Russia
|Coca-Cola
|suspend certain operations in Russia
|Cogent Communications
|cut all internet to Russia
|Commerzbank
|suspend operations in Russia
|Conformis
|suspend distribution operations in Russia
|Continental
|suspend operations at a factory
|Dassault Aviation
|suspend all shipments to Russia
|Debevoise & Plimpton
|suspend operations in Russia
|Dell
|suspend all shipments to Russia
|Deutsche Bank
|wind down business in Russia
|DHL
|suspend all shipments to Russia
|Diageo
|suspend all shipments to Russia
|DirecTV
|cut Kremlin backed TV networks
|Discover
|suspend efforts to establish Russian presence
|Disney
|pause new content releases
|DSV A/S
|suspend all shipments to Russia
|Dunkin Donuts
|halt corporate support for franchisees
|Ericsson
|suspend all shipments to Russia
|Estee Lauder
|suspend operations in Russia
|FedEx
|suspend all shipments to Russia
|Ferrari
|suspend sales in Russia
|Ford
|suspend joint ventures in Russia
|GM
|suspend all shipments to Russia
|Grupo Bimbo
|suspend Russian operations
|H&M
|suspend all shipments to Russia
|Hapag Lloyd
|suspend all shipments to Russia
|Harley-Davidson
|suspending all business in Russia
|Heidrick & Struggles
|suspend all operations in Russia
|Heineken
|suspend operations in Russia
|Herbalife
|suspend sales and shipments to Russia
|Hermes
|suspend all operations in Russia
|Hitachi Construction
|suspend all shipments to Russia
|HMM
|suspend all shipments to Russia
|Honda
|suspend all shipments to Russia
|Honeywell
|suspend virtually all sales in Russia
|HP Inc.
|suspend all shipments to Russia
|HP Enterprise (Independent from HP Inc.)
|suspend all shipments to Russia
|Hyundai
|suspend manufacturing in Russia
|IBM
|suspend technology sales to Russia on Feb 24
|Ikea
|suspend all operations in Russia
|Imperial Brands
|suspend operations in Russia
|Indeed
|suspend service in Russia
|Inditex
|close Russian stores and suspend sales
|Intel
|suspend sales to Russia
|Intuit
|suspend customer accounts
|Iveco
|suspend deliveries to Russia
|Jaguar
|suspend all shipments to Russia
|JCB
|suspend operations in Russia
|JD Sports
|suspend operations in Russia
|Johnson Controls
|suspend operations in Russia
|Juniper Networks
|suspend sales in Russia
|JYSK
|suspend operations in Russia
|Kering
|close all stores in Russia
|Kinross Gold
|suspend operations in Russia
|Komatsu
|suspend all shipments to Russia
|Lego
|suspend all shipments to Russia
|Leica Camera AG
|suspend operations in Russia
|Levi Strauss
|suspend all sales in Russia
|Lexmark
|suspend shipments to Russia
|LG Electronics
|suspend all shipments to Russia
|Lindt-Sprungli
|suspend operations in Russia
|Logitech
|suspend shipments to Russia
|L'Oreal
|suspend operations in Russia
|Louis Dreyfus
|suspend operations in Russia
|Lumen
|cut networks to Russia
|LVMH
|suspend all operations in Russia
|Maersk
|suspend all shipments to Russia
|Magna
|suspend Russian plants
|Mango
|suspend direct operations in Russia
|Marks & Spencer
|suspend all shipments to Russia
|Mastercard
|suspend operations in Russia
|Mattel
|suspend shipments into Russia
|Mazda
|suspend all shipments to Russia
|McCain Foods
|suspend operations in Russia
|McCormick
|suspend operations in Russia
|McDonald's
|suspend direct operations/restaurants
|Mercedes-Benz
|suspend all shipments to Russia
|Meta
|suspend Russian advertising
|Metso Outotec
|suspend all shipments to Russia
|Mettler Toledo
|suspend all shipments to Russia
|Michelin Tire
|halting production at some plants/reviews
|Microsoft
|suspend all operations in Russia
|Moncler
|suspend operations in Russia
|Mothercare
|suspend operations in Russia
|MVRDV
|suspend operations in Russia
|Neste Oyj
|suspend purchases of Russian oil
|NHL
|pause all partnerships in Russia
|Nike
|suspend all operations in Russia
|Nintendo
|suspend all sales in Russia
|Nissan
|suspend all shipments to Russia
|Nokia
|suspend all shipments to Russia
|Nvidia
|suspend all sales in Russia
|Oracle
|suspend all operations in Russia
|Panasonic
|suspend operations in Russia
|Papa John's
|suspend support for all Russian franchises
|Paramount
|pause new content releases to Russia
|Payoneer
|close Russian accounts
|Paypal
|suspend operations in Russia
|Ponsse PLC
|discontinue all operations in Russia
|Prada
|suspend operations in Russia
|Preem AB
|suspend purchases of Russian oil
|Puma
|suspend all shipments to Russia
|PVH
|suspend operations in Russia
|Qualcomm
|suspend shipments to Russia
|Rabobank
|curtail Russian access to capital markets
|Ralph Lauren
|pause operations in Russia
|Raytheon
|suspend operations in Russia
|Remitly Global
|stop accepting new users in Russia
|Renault
|suspend operations in Russia
|Richemont
|suspend all operations in Russia
|Ricoh
|suspend shipments to Russia
|Rockwell Automation
|suspend operations in Russia
|Rolls Royce
|suspend all shipments to Russia
|Salesforce
|suspend operations in Russia
|Samsonite International
|suspend operations in Russia
|Samsung
|suspend all shipments to Russia
|Sandvik
|suspend all operations in Russia
|SAP
|suspend all sales to Russia
|Scandinavian Tobacco
|suspend most operations in Russia
|Scania
|suspend all sales in Russia
|Skoda
|suspend all production in Russia
|Snap
|suspend all sales to Russia
|SonoSim
|suspend distributor relationship in Russia
|Sony
|pause release of new films in Russia
|Starbucks
|suspend all operations in Russia
|Stellantis
|suspend operations in Russia
|Subaru
|suspend all shipments to Russia
|Swatch
|suspend direct operations in Russia
|Sylvamo
|suspend operations in Russia
|Thermo Fisher
|suspend sales and manufacturing in Russia
|TikTok
|suspend operations in Russia
|Timken
|suspend operations in Russia
|Toyota
|suspend all shipments to Russia
|Trane Technologies
|suspend shipments to Russia
|Trimble
|suspend all sales in Russia
|TSMC
|suspend all shipments to Russia
|Twin Disc
|suspend all shipments to Russia
|suspend certain operations in Russia
|Under Armour
|suspend all shipments to Russia
|Uniqlo/Fast Retailing
|suspend operations in Russia
|Universal
|suspend operations in Russia
|UPS
|suspend all shipments to Russia
|Valero Energy
|suspend purchases of Russian oil
|Valio
|suspend operations in Russia
|Visa
|suspend operations in Russia
|Viva Energy
|suspend purchases of Russian oil
|VMWare
|suspend operations in Russia
|Volkswagen
|suspend all shipments to Russia
|Volvo
|suspend all shipments to Russia
|WarnerMedia
|pause new content releases
|Western Union
|suspend operations in Russia
|Wise PLC
|suspend Russian partnerships
|Xerox
|suspend shipments to Russia
|YouTube
|suspend operations in Russia
|ZHA
|suspend operations in Russia
Припиняють діяльність
172 компаній
Компанії повністю припинили роботу з Росією/пішли з Росії
|Accenture
|exiting Russia completely
|Acronis
|suspend operations in Russia
|Activision Blizzard
|suspend all sales in Russia
|Adenza
|suspend operations in Russia
|AECOM
|suspend operations in Russia
|AerCap
|cease lending to Russians
|Airbnb
|suspend bookings in Russia
|Air Products
|full divestiture from Russia
|Alaska Airlines
|suspend Russian partnerships
|Alcoa
|suspend all business with Russia
|Aldi
|remove products from Russia
|Allen & Overy
|refuse new Russian partnerships but continue existing
|AMD
|suspend all sales to Russia
|American Airlines
|no flying over Russian airspace
|Asda
|remove products from Russia
|Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank
|curtail Russian access to capital markets
|Asos
|suspend all shipments to Russia
|Authentic Brands Group - Reebok
|successfully completed suspension of all operations
|Autodesk
|suspend operations in Russia
|Avery Dennison
|exit Russian operations
|Avid
|suspend all sales to Russia
|Baker Botts
|suspend operations in Russia
|Baker McKenzie
|suspend services for all Kremlin entities only
|Baker Tilly
|gradual wind down of operations in Russia
|BBDO
|exit Russian operations
|BCG
|suspend all consulting in Russia
|BlackRock
|curtail Russian access to capital markets
|Bolt
|suspend Russian partnerships
|Boohoo Group
|suspend all shipments to Russia
|Booking
|suspend bookings in Russia
|Bose
|suspend all operations in Russia
|BP
|suspend operations/divest from 20% Rosneft stake
|British American Tobacco
|suspend operations in Russia
|Brown-Forman
|suspend commercial operations in Russia
|Bryan Cave
|exit Russian operations
|Bumble
|suspend operations in Russia
|Carnival
|discontinue Russia itineraries
|Centrica
|exit gas supply partnership with Gazprom
|Clarivate
|exit Russian operations
|Clifford Chance
|suspend certain Russian relationships
|Coupa
|suspend operations in Russia
|Coursera
|suspend operations in Russia
|Crocs
|suspend D2C business
|Cummins
|exit Russian operations
|Daimler
|suspending all business in Russia
|DB Schenker
|suspend all shipments to Russia
|DDB
|exit Russian operations
|Dechert
|suspend operations in Russia
|Deezer
|suspend operations in Russia
|Deloitte
|leaving Russia completely
|Delta Air Lines
|suspend agreement with Aeroflot
|Dentons
|exit Russian operations
|Dentsu International
|divest joint venture/leave Russia
|Deutsche Telekom
|close Russian business
|DLA Piper
|suspend certain operations in Russia
|DXC Technology
|leaving Russia completely
|EarthDaily Analytics
|suspend operations in Russia
|eBay
|suspend all shipments to Russia
|Electronic Arts
|suspend all operations in Russia
|Eni
|divest Russian pipeline
|EPAM
|discontinue servicing Russian customers
|Equinor
|exit joint ventures in Russia
|Esri
|curtailing sales to Russia
|Etsy
|deactivate all listings from Russian sellers
|Eurovision
|ban on all Russian competition
|Eversheds Sutherland
|close Russia office
|Expedia
|suspend bookings in Russia
|Exxon
|exit Rosneft partnership
|EY
|leaving Russia completely
|Farfetch
|suspend all shipments to Russia
|Fazer
|suspend operations in Russia
|FICO
|exiting all work in Russia
|Ferragamo
|suspend all shipments to Russia
|FIFA
|ban Russian athletes from competing
|Fitch
|suspend operations in Russia
|Formula One
|suspend all operations in Russia
|Fortinet
|suspend operations in Russia
|Freshfields
|suspend certain Russian partnerships
|Geodis
|suspend all shipments to Russia
|Global Foundries
|suspend all shipments to Russia
|Grainpro
|suspend all operations in Russia
|Grammarly
|suspend operations in Russia
|Grant Thornton
|closing business in Russia
|Herbert Smith
|suspend operations in Russia
|Hogan Lovells
|exit Russian operations
|ICBC
|curtail Russian access to capital markets
|Intercontinental Exchange
|curtail Russian access to capital markets
|International Boxing Federation
|ban on all Russian competition
|International Cat Federation
|ban Russian cats from competitions
|International Cycling Union
|ban on all Russian competition
|International Ice Hockey Federation
|ban on all Russian competition
|International Skating Union
|ban on all Russian competition
|International Tennis Federation
|suspend Russian partnerships
|International Weightlifting Federation
|ban on all Russian competition
|Interpublic Group
|exit Russian operations
|IOC
|ban Russian athletes from competing
|J Sainsbury
|remove products from Russia
|JetBrains
|suspend all activity indefinitely
|Knight Frank
|suspend new investments in Russia
|Korean Air Lines
|no flying over Russian airspace
|KPMG
|leaving Russia completely
|Kuehne + Nagel AG
|suspend all shipments to Russia
|Latham & Watkins
|suspend operations in Russia
|Linklaters
|suspend operations in Russia
|Live Nation Entertainment
|suspend all operations in Russia
|London Stock Exchange Group
|curtail Russian access to capital markets
|Marsh McLennan
|exit operations in Russia
|McKinsey
|suspend all consulting in Russia
|Monroe Energy
|suspend partnerships with Russia
|Moody's
|suspend operations within Russia
|Morgan Lewis
|suspend operations in Russia
|Morrisons
|remove products from Russia
|MSC
|suspend all shipments to Russia
|MSCI
|curtail Russian access to capital markets
|Nasdaq
|curtail Russian access to capital markets
|Netflix
|suspend operations in Russia
|Netscout
|suspend Russian operations
|New Development Bank
|curtail Russian access to capital markets
|Norton Rose Fulbright
|exit from Russia
|Norwegian Cruise Lines
|discontinue Russian itineraries
|Oceana Cruises
|discontinue Russian itineraries
|Omnicom Group, Inc.
|exit Russian operations
|Omnicom Media Group
|exit Russian operations
|OMV
|divest Russian projects
|OneWeb
|suspend use of Russian airspace
|Orkla
|exit Russian operations
|Par Pacific
|suspend partnerships with Russia
|Paulig
|suspend operations in Russia
|Publicis Group
|cede ownership to local affiliates
|PwC
|leaving Russia completely
|R&A
|ban on all Russian competition
|Radio Free Europe
|suspend operations in Russia
|Regent Seven Seas Cruises
|discontinue Russian itineraries
|Roku
|remove Kremlin-linked propaganda and ads
|Rolex
|suspend exports to Russia
|S&P
|curtail Russian access to capital markets
|Sabre
|suspend partnership with Aeroflot
|Savills
|suspend new investments in Russia
|Shell
|suspend operations in Russia
|Signet Jewelers
|suspend operations in Russia
|Spotify
|closed office and other restrictions
|Squire Patton Boggs
|suspend operations in Russia
|Stanley Black & Decker
|suspend operations in Russia
|State Street
|curtail Russian access to capital markets
|Swarovski
|suspend all sales in Russia
|Take-Two Interactive
|suspend all sales in Russia
|Teradata
|stopped all business in Russia
|TJ Maxx
|divest Familia subsidiary
|TripAdvisor
|remove Kremlin-linked propaganda and ads
|Uber
|divest from partnership with Yandex
|UEFA
|ban Russian athletes from competing
|Uniper SE
|suspend new Russian gas purchases/divest Unipro
|United Airlines
|no flying over Russian airspace
|Upwork
|suspend operations in Russia
|Vanguard
|suspend operations in Russia
|Waitrose
|remove products from Russia
|Waters Corporation
|suspend all operations in Russia
|WeWork
|planning divestment of Russian operations
|White & Case
|wind down Russian operations
|Winston & Strawn
|suspend operations in Russia
|Wintershall Dea AG
|exit Russian investments
|Women's Tennis Association
|suspend Russian partnerships
|World Athletics Council
|ban on all Russian competition
|World Boxing Association
|ban on all Russian competition
|World Boxing Council
|suspend Russia from title fights
|World Boxing Organization
|ban on all Russian competition
|World Federation of Exchanges
|suspend all Russian members and affiliates
|World Rowing Federation
|ban on all Russian competition
|World Rugby Union
|ban on all Russian competition
|WPP PLC
|suspend all operations in Russia
|WWE
|suspend all operations in Russia
|YOOX
|suspend all shipments to Russia