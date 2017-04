Хроники одной реформы: что мешает перезагрузить ГФС

With regards the possible support in the area tax and customs administration, I am not yet convinced, whether this area is sufficiently mature to benefit from enhanced EU capacity building measures. The nature and scope of our engagement would significantly depend on the assurances that we would receive on:

Concrete policy reform framework and plan of action to accelerate the implementation of substantial reforms (as e.g. formulated in the recent assessment report of the S. Department of Homeland Security, the Association Agenda, recent diagnostic reports of the International Monetary Fund, etc.)

Clarity on the proposed institutional arrangements to improve decision making for addressing key problems in customs and taxation, combined with effective institutional capacities to conduct and steer reforms

Readiness of the SFS to engage in a policy dialogue with the EU as regards the follow up of previous expert recommendations".