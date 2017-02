Аннулирование облигаций Приватбанка будет дорого стоить Украине

Ukraine has a history of fair and equitable debt restructurings

The after-effects of the Russian economic crisis in 1998-1999, the global financial crisis in 2008-2009 and the ongoing conflict with Russia have led to comprehensive debt restructurings each time.

And until recently, the Ukrainian authorities have always refrained from imposing substantial haircuts on state and state-related foreign law debt. Instead, they have reached out to international creditors to find consensual solutions and to avoid lengthy legal battles.

As a consequence, Ukraine has kept the reputation of being profitable for bond investors despite being susceptible to economic and political risks.

However, the recent illegal treatment of Privatbank bondholders damages Ukraine’s reputation and undermines the country’s efforts to attract foreign investors. In the wake of the nationalization of Privatbank in December 2016, the Ukrainian authorities have rashly decided to cancel three bonds of Privatbank that were issued under English law.

But a cancellation of the Privatbank bonds at the Ukrainian authorities’ own discretion is simply not permitted under the bonds’ English law regime. This contravention of foreign law not only results in prosecutions against Privatbank and the state of Ukraine but will also make foreign investors reluctant to provide new loans to the state and state-owned companies.

The cancellation has been excused by the Ukrainian authorities by categorizing these bondholders as a "related party" to the bank’s former shareholders, i.e., treating the bondholders as quasi-shareholders – a grotesque claim. In actual fact, Privatbank bonds are internationally traded securities with predominantly foreign holders.

In addition, as of now, bondholders have not been properly informed about the total loss on the bonds. Sporadic televised interviews from state officials and unofficial comments from employees of the National Bank of Ukraine indicate that the English law bondholders are one of the very few or even the only creditors of the bank which were singled out to suffer losses.

A 100% write-down of senior foreign law bonds without bankruptcy proceedings is unprecedented in the recent history of emerging markets.

And until the cancellation of the Privatbank bonds, Ukrainian authorities have never imposed substantial haircuts on foreign law debt of the state, state-related and systemically important companies. Moreover, Ukraine’s unheard-of treatment of foreign bondholders comes at a time, when Ukraine needs an investor-friendly image more than ever.

The country’s economic prospects alone will not attract foreign investors. Ukraine’s economic growth is sluggish, the armed conflict with Russia and separatists is ongoing, financial support from the USA under President Trump is being called into question and the country’s public debt level is increasing towards 85% of economic output.

In 2019 the first bond of a series of international sovereign bonds will also mature and it is planned to be replaced with new foreign law debt. However, once a country’s reputation among investors is damaged as in the cases of Ecuador or Venezuela, attracting foreign capital becomes more expensive and difficult even at debt levels that are less than half of Ukraine’s.

The Ukrainian economy will only lose from this treatment of foreign bond investors. Even if the Ukrainian authorities win the various litigations initiated by the bondholders, the savings for Ukraine’s treasury from the Privatbank bond cancellation amount to a maximum of 555 million US dollars - the full nominal amount of the three cancelled bonds.

However, the real potential saving is much lower given the general willingness of bondholders to accept haircuts in consensual negotiations. Therefore, the amount potentially saved is meager in comparison to the expected costs of the cancellation.

Firstly, the increased risk of future unfair treatment by the Ukrainian authorities in the manner of the Privatbank bond cancellation will lift the interest charges on all new foreign law debt issued by the state or state-run companies in the coming years - be it public bonds or bank loans.

Even if new debt obligations issued by Ukrainian state-run companies or the state will need to compensate investors with a fraction of a percent more yield for the new "cancellation risk", this will soon sum up to millions of US dollars annually.

Secondly, the litigation initiated by Privatbank bondholders will keep the obscure circumstances of the Privatbank bond cancellation in the media, discrediting government institutions and undermining the trust of foreign investors in Ukrainian public institutions. The focus will be on the National Bank of Ukraine’s supervision of Privatbank. After the National Bank accepted the financial statements for Privatbank for years, it suddenly assessed the institution to have a stratospheric capital gap.

The media will also cover the alleged collusion between the former Privatbank owners and the government at the expense of Ukrainian taxpayers. Most observers of Ukrainian politics believe that the former Privatbank owners have agreed to refrain from undermining the nationalization of the bank in exchange for not having to repay a large part of Privatbank loans which were provided to companies controlled by the former shareholders.

Thirdly, lawsuits against Privatbank and the state of Ukraine will probably lead to verdicts which will demand the immediate payments of the Privatbank bonds and litigation costs. After such a verdict, a consensual bond restructuring with haircuts and an extension of the maturities would not be in the interest of bondholders anymore.

Negligence in fulfilling the court decisions by the Ukrainian authorities will enable investors to confiscate Privatbank and Ukrainian state assets in most western countries. A hunt for these bank and state assets would block any new sovereign bond placement and be a massive blow for the country’s investment climate.

Foreign investors have been providing capital to the Ukrainian state since the country issued its first sovereign foreign law bond in August 1997. They continued to invest in the country during the turbulent crisis years because they have believed in the country’s economic potential and because they have been treated fairly in restructurings.

With the sudden cancellation of the Privatbank bonds the fairness of the Ukrainian authorities towards foreign investors is now being questioned. And the longer the authorities refuse to reverse the Privatbank bond cancellation, the more negative the impact on the investment climate in Ukraine will become.

Tragically, foreign investors who passionately supported the revolution in Ukraine might end up fighting in tandem with the Russian state, which is suing Ukraine for its intention to restructure a Russian owned sovereign bond.

Ukrainian authorities should consider carefully if it is worth terminating Ukraine’s history of fair restructuring. Some investors might never return.

David Nietlispach works as a Portfolio Manager with Pala Assets. Pala Assets is a member of the Privatbank ad hoc bondholder committee led by the law firm Dechert. This article reflects personal opinion.