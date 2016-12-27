Між Росією та ЄС. Український магістральний газовий потенціал

У своїх попередніх матеріалах я говорив про важливість стану та перспектив газотранспортної системи (ГТС) України та її підземних сховищ газу (ПСГ).

In my previous publications in Ekonomichna Pravda,"Gas hub: Europe is still interested in Ukraine" and "Ukrainian offer to EU: underground gas storages and European aspirations," I stressed the issue of the current situation and prospects of the Ukrainian gas transmission system and underground storages (GTS and UGS). Obviously, these topics are still vitally important due to geopolitical trends in the world.

Recently, I returned from the II Industry Forum in Karpacz, Poland on (8-10, December) where I had the honor to be a speaker about the discussion, "How to prevent the (Possible) Energy Crisis? Plans and Solutions for Coming Year." I was also the moderator of the panel discussion, "Energy Without Borders: International Cooperation on Renewable Energy and Green Technology".

II Industry Forum is a three day conference which offered an opportunity for a broad debate on the key issues of the European energy industry. During the conference, dozens of events were held, for example: debates, plenary sessions, presentations, reports and thematic blocks. The over 700 participants of the Forum included representatives from major industrial conglomerates, parliamentarians, energy experts and economists from the countries of Central and Eastern Europe.

The organizer of the II Industry Forum is The Eastern Institute (Foundation Institute for Eastern Studies). This famous Polish organization has been active in the field of co-operation among European countries since 1992, especially in Central and Eastern Europe. The Eastern Institute has been a leader in the creation and development of political, economic, cultural and scientific ties among countries in the region by conducting various projects at different institutional levels.

The most important and long-term umbrella project of The Eastern Institute is the Economic Forum in Krynica Zdrój, Poland.

I had the opportunity to talk to the vice-president of PGNiG (the biggest polish oil and gas producer), J.Kowalski, during the II Industry Forum. I asked him about the current situation of PGNig's relations with "Naftogaz Ukraine". He said that they had hosted many delegations of their Ukrainian counterparts. Ukrainian partners were interested mostly in the issue of gas import. Polish are considering renting Ukrainian UGS or even a joint consortium of Ukraine, Slovakia, Germany and Lithuania to manage Ukrainian GTS and UGS.

What do you think we had from the other side – Russia? There were representatives from some Russian Gazprom think tanks at the Industry Forum. They collectively said at different energy panel discussions in their usual propagandist manner that Ukrainian GTS and UGS have to be managed by the consortium of Ukraine, Poland, Slovakia and Russia. "One who manages Ukrainian GTS and UGS, will administer the eastern Europe gas market" – a Russian representative aggressively stressed in the Russian language, dispite the fact that the working languages were English and Polish.

After such claims, I understood one important thing – it is necessary to diversify not only the transport of the gas supply, but more importantly the sources. Even if we buy gas from Slovakia, the source and production of the gas is still from Russia.

Despite the geopolitical and commercial prospects of a new Ukrainian GTS and UGS, we should not be overconfident as there is much more work to be done. Poland has started projects to develop national GTS and UGS infrastructures; diversifying sources and transportation of the gas supply.

In reference to the Polish UGS, starting from mid of 2017 there will be a new set of laws which will obligate state and private gas traders to build or to rent their own UGS.

In reference to diversification, Project of Nothern Gate (realization – 2022) will allow Poland to receive about 20 bln. cubic meters per year. This project will be accomplished from two directions.

The first transportation source is a gas corridor from Norway. Poland may import Norwegian gas through the "Baltic pipe" (length – 200 km). Negotiation between Poland and Denmark about the right of way of the pipeline is nearing a conclusion and a feasibility study will need to be done soon. The second transportation source– is the "LNG Świnoujście", a Polish LNG terminal which started its operation in July, 2016 importing Qatari gas.

Earlier, logistics expenditures of the LNG price was about 30%. This has been decreased to about 15-20%. So, both options are workable for Poland so they have reduced their dependence on Russian gas. Lithuania, for instance, had the most expensive Russian gas import price in Europe of $485 per 1,000 cubic metres (it was more even for Japan). Launching its "Klaipėda LNG FSRU", Lithuania has refused to buy Gazprom gas.

"Polish are constrained about that they buy Russian gas, Russia in its turn spends those money for militarizing its foreign policy and breaching the peace and security balance in the whole world. Russians have to change their gas supply policy, which is built on the price manipulation principle" – messaged to top-managers of companies in the Polish energy sector.

Vice-president of PGNiG, J.Kowalski, told me that Polish LNG may be reasonably priced for Ukraine as the LNG market dynamically develops. United States LNG which is planned to be exported to Europe in 2017, in particular Poland, may be inexpesive. Poland is interested in contracting with Ukrainian UGS to store gas for national consumption as well as for sale. 80% of Ukrainian UGS capacity is located in the Western Ukraine within about less than 100 kilometers from the EU border. With this infrastructure, Ukriane should be able to participate in further cooperation.

I would like to conclude by stating that investment in the infrastructural capacity of gas distrbution is not enough to solve the problems of Ukrainian gas acquisition and distribution . There also needs to be an investment in the people of Ukraine in education and impartial information to be able to implement reformist change in the Ukrainian energy sector. There needs to be shift from dependence on other countries for energy to a free market system of cooperation.